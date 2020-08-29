Cleveland man charged with murder

Body

A Cleveland man has been charged with murder following a shooting on Friday, Aug. 28.

Gary Stephens, 27, has been charged with aggravated assault and felony murder.

According to White County Sheriff’s Office Captain Clay Hammond, WCSO recessives a 911 call in regards to a shooting at 633 Holiness Campground Road. When deputies arrived they found Cleveland resident Scott Backhaus, 41, deceased. Following an investigation, Stephens was charged with aggravated assault and felony murder.

No additional details were provided. A mugshot of Stephens has been requested.