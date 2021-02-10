Cleveland resident arrested after fleeing deputies

Body

A burglary suspect accused of fleeing deputies has been arrested.

White County Sheriff Rick Kelley said deputies had been looking for Corey Franklin Cantrell, 32, of Cleveland for a few weeks in regards to a burglary investigation. On Tuesday, Feb. 9, around 7 p.m., a deputy saw a vehicle that Cantrell had driven parked at the Sautee Express on Helen Highway.

“This vehicle fled from deputies a few nights earlier,” Kelley said. “Deputies began a search of the area and contacted a K9 unit from Alto. While searching for Cantrell, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen vehicle in the Swiss Colony community, which is close to the Sautee Express. Deputies were already in the area and spotted the stolen vehicle.”

The deputies found Cantrell inside the truck. Kelley said when they tried to remove him, an altercation took place and Cantrell fled the scene in the truck.

“Cantrell then parked that vehicle at a nearby residence and stole a second vehicle,” Kelley said. “Cantrell attempted to flee from the Swiss Colony community in the stolen truck, but deputies deployed two sets of spike strips to disable the stolen vehicle. The disabled truck stopped at the entrance of the Sky Mountain subdivision and, after a brief pursuit on foot, Cantrell was taken into custody.”

Cantrell has been charged with burglary, two counts of theft by taking, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, reckless driving, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and two counts of probation violation, according to the arrest report.

Kelley said the investigation is still ongoing and additional charges are possible.

“Our deputies did an outstanding job,” Kelley said. “As a result of their determination, training, and experience, they were able to safely take Cantrell into custody. Last night, our deputies exhibited their strong dedication in serving and protecting the citizens of White County. I couldn’t be more proud of them than I am today.”