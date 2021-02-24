Cleveland resident arrested following two-month drug investigation

Body

A Cleveland resident was arrested following a two-month drug investigation.

According to a press release from the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO), Mary Pamela Clay, 60, was arrested on Feb. 17 on charges of trafficking of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

"Approximately 2.5 ounces of Methamphetamine and 1.5 ounces of Marijuana, along with $3,183 in cash wereseized as a part of the investigation. The illegal drugs seized during the investigation possessed a street value of $2,000 dollars," the release said.

The investigation is ongoing and active, the release said. Also involved in the investigation was the White County Sheriff's Office, Cleveland Police Department, and Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office.

The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office is a multi-agency unit that consists of the following Sheriff’s Offices: White County, Lumpkin County, Towns County, Banks County, Jackson County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Rabun County, Franklin County, Gilmer County, Fannin County, the Cleveland Police Department and the Toccoa Police Department, along with the Georgia National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, the Department of Public Safety, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.