Community remembers Glenda Taylor

Body

Glenda Taylor is being remembered for her dedication to others, both as business owner and as a friend with a servant’s heart who gave back to the community.

Taylor, the owner of Glenda’s restaurant, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, at age 66.

Guests have frequented Glenda’s for years, spending time together over favorites such as fried chicken, biscuits and sweet tea, but it was Taylor’s hospitality that kept many coming back to the family restaurant.

“Every little town always has a special place for the local people,” says “Pinky” Black, who was among a group that met for breakfast each day to discuss happenings at what became known as the CNN (Cleveland News Network) Table.

Black says whether working in the kitchen or visiting with restaurant guests, Taylor’s care for others showed through.

“Glenda saw that she had good food,” he says. “She knew how to treat customers. She used the Golden Rule.

“She believed in good service and being a good friend to her customers.”

Patricia Allison says Taylor remained “community-minded” as a business owner, often volunteering to donate food for funerals and church events, as well as door prizes for fundraisers.

“She was one of the hardest-working people I’ve ever known,” Allison says. “Anything that was going on in the community, she was willing to help.”

She adds that Taylor left a positive impact as an employer.

“She would take people under her wing down there, give them a job and help them get started.”

Travis Turner says he knew Taylor since he was a child, adding that she made an early impression on him while helping his mother lead his Cub Scout den.

“I just remember Glenda’s energy, her work ethic – I saw that at a young age. Her family saw that.”

Turner remembers how Taylor was also unwavering in her faith.

“She leaves a spiritual and a work legacy for her family that is something her family can be proud of,” he says. “The White County community is going to miss her.”

Funeral services for Taylor were held Tuesday at Blue Creek Baptist Church. A full obituary is on page 3A.