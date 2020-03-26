Coronavirus updates for White County: March 25-April 1

Body

White County Operations Update during COVID-19 (5 p.m. Thursday, March 26 – Updated items in red, per operations report)

White County has declared a State of Emergency through April 13 for the COVID-19 pandemic. The Board of Commissioners passed a resolution at a called meeting on March 26 declaring the State of Emergency. The resolution bans all public or private Community Gatherings of more than 10 people anywhere within White County where 6’ between persons cannot be maintained. The resolution also prohibits dine-in operations for our restaurants but they can still provide carry out, delivery, drive through and curbside delivery. It also closes the tasting rooms for the wineries and breweries but does allow retail package sales to be consumed off of the premises, no open containers.

Additionally, all establishments providing body car services which require physical contact between the provider and client shall be closed for business. These include barber shops, beauty salons, nail care business, massage therapy, tattooing, tanning salons and other businesses of that nature. An exemption has been made for service provided or under the direct supervision of licensed medical professionals.

Other businesses that are closed include indoor recreation to include gyms, health studios to include fitness classes, indoor amusement facilities and arcardes. White County also closed Yonah Preserve and all other county-owner recreational facilities. All permits for special events at county facilities have been cancelled as well.

White County is providing COVID-19 information, to include the emergency resolution, on its website, www.whitecounty.net, and also on the Emergency Management Facebook page. The Emergency Operations Center is open and monitoring the pandemic.

Effective Monday, March 23, 2020 and for at least two weeks (through Friday, April 3, 2020) – as a precaution and to limit exposure from person to person contact, White County Government will be restricting access to facilities. White County will continue to provide services via phone, email, internet and mail. Employees will be available by these methods on a daily basis during normal business hours. The county has closed the Senior Center, libraries and parks and recreation through the end of the March.

Below is a list of White County operations that have made changes in their operations since yesterday. Please understand that the COVID-19 pandemic is a very fluid situation that may call for a change of operations at any time. White County will update this information on a daily basis.

1 confirmed case of COVID-19 in White County according to Georgia Department of Public Health.

White County Schools – Schools are closed per Governor Kemp’s order.

On-line learning is happening. Those without internet can pick up work packets on Mondays at your school. Teachers are responding by phone, e-mail and on-line learning venues.

School nutrition is providing sack lunches and next-day breakfast at distribution location on the White County Schools website. Drive through meals can be picked up at White County Middle School from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays. Meals will be available the weeks of March 23-27 and March 30 – April 3, 2020.

Spring Break will be observed April 6-10, 2020.

Schools will remain closed through April 24.

City of Cleveland – City Hall is closed to the public March 17 - April 6. Call 706-865-2017.

City of Cleveland passed a state of emergency resolution on March 26, 2020.

No public gatherings of 10 or more shall be allowed on any property owned or controlled by the city.

Restaurants must cease offering dine-in services. Food can be prepared and offered to customers via delivery, drive-through and take-out services.

Restaurants that have alcohol licenses for on-site consumption, cannot sell alcohol to be consumed off premises.

Businesses that are open must post signs on entrance doors informing consumers to maintain at least 6 feet of personal distance between them and others and shall not allow more than 10 people into the establishment at any one time if such social distancing cannot be maintained.

City of Helen – Public access to Helen City Hall is closed from March 19 to April 1, 2020.

City staff is available by phone 706-878-2733 or email info@cityofhelen.org.

City of Helen passed a state of emergency resolution on March 25, 2020.

Restaurants must close their indoor and outdoor dining areas. Take-out, drive-thru, delivery or third-party delivery options should be the only means by which consumers can obtain food.

Limit the number of customers allowed in an establishment to no more than 10 at any one time.

Information is available on the website www.cityofhelen.org

United State Forest Service closures

According to White County Public Safety Director David Murphy, there is a hard closure of Raven Cliffs, Duke Creek Falls, Mt Yonah, and Anna Ruby Falls, to the public starting this morning (Thursday, March 26), and will be completed today. These areas will be closed and the roads barricaded. Law enforcement will be patrolling for violations and illegal parking will be enforced along roadways.

Yonah Preserve Trails

Yonah Preserve trails will be closed, following the White County Board of Commissioners passing a state of emergency for unincorporated areas of the county this morning. This means that the trailhead entrance gate will be shut, and the restrooms locked. Do not park on the road and ride or walk in to use the trails.

Restaurant, stores and business updates

Clyde's Table and Tavern will be closed through April 6.

White County Family and Children Services –DFCS Customer Contact Center