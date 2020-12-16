County's total confirmed cases since start of COVID-19 pandemic reaches 1,571

-
There have been 1,571 total confirmed COVID-19 cases in White County since the start of the pandemic, according to the update on Sunday, Dec. 13, on the Georgia Department of Public Health's website.
There have been 1,571 total confirmed COVID-19 cases in White County since the start of the pandemic, according to the update on Sunday, Dec. 13, on the Georgia Department of Public Health's website…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.