County's total confirmed cases since start of COVID-19 pandemic reaches 89

Body

There have been 89 total confirmed COVID-19 cases in White County since the start of the pandemic, according to the 1 p.m. update on Monday, May 18, on the Georgia Department of Public Health's website. In White County there have been 19 hospitalizations and two deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The first death is being reported as a 65-year-old male with “chronic conditions,” according to DPH. The second death is being reported as a 26-year-old male, and it is unknown if he had chronic conditions, according to the 7 p.m. update on Thursday, May 14. No other information was provided. Federal medical privacy laws prohibit release of information to media identifying those who have been diagnosed.

The state’s death report changed the other week, however, after initially showing the first death as a 95-year-old female with a chronic health condition. That rose to two deaths in an update May 7, when a 65-year-old male also with a chronic health condition was added to the count. By Friday, the death of the 95-year-old female was no longer included under White County. A spokesman for the DPH district offce in Gainesville told the White County News on Monday, May 11, he would check into the change, but we have not heard back.

On Monday, May 4, White County emergency management office released a new statistic that they are tracking – recoveries. There have been 72 cases of recovery from COVID-19 as of Monday, May 18, according to the new county report. A patient is considered to have recovered 21 days after a confirmed case report is provided to the county. This information will be issued twice a week.

"We now have the capability to track these internal patients, and we know when the 21-day is initiated as recovered," said White County Emergency Management & Public Safety Director David Murphy on Monday, adding that it was a local decision to calculate recoveries from the Georgia DPH case report.

Murphy also noted on Monday that this past weekend was the first since tracking began that White County had "zero" new cases.

Total confirmed cases listed in the daily Georgia DPH reports do not differentiate between how many are active infections and those who have recovered. A spokesman with the state public health's district office previously said recovery cases were not tracked by the department because many people infected with COVID-19 do not seek medical care and, therefore, any number they would have would not be accurate. Federal medical privacy laws prohibit release of information to media identifying those who have been diagnosed. Health officials have also said that some with the coronavirus might not show symptoms of COVID-19.

The first confirmed case in White County was reported by DPH on Wednesday, March 25. On Monday, May 11, there were 88 confirmed cases with the 1 p.m. update.

With the 1 p.m. update on May 15, there were 38,081 confirmed cases in Georgia, 6,916 people hospitalized, 1,565 ICU admissions and 1,642 deaths.

The Georgia Department of Public Health is now providing updates at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on their website. Confirmed patients are listed based on their residence. The website does not add new cases in real time, and there can be a lag in when a positive test is determined by a local healthcare provider and the state's reporting of a confirmed case in the online update.

Health officials are urging the public to help stop further spread of the coronavirus:

• Stay home – the Governor has issued a shelter-in-place Executive Order that should be observed by all residents and visitors.

• Practice social distancing – keep at least 6 feet between yourself and other people.

• Wash your hands – use soap and water and scrub for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer (60% alcohol) if soap and water aren’t readily available.

• Wear a mask – The CDC now recommends the use of face masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19, especially where socials distancing is difficult to maintain (grocery stores, pharmacies, etc.), and especially in areas of significant community-based transmission. The CDC also advises the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 can be found on whitecountnews.net and in the latest edition of the White County News.