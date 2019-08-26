Crush Fest set to mark 10 years Saturday

Body

Yonah Mountain Vineyards will host the 10th anniversary of its annual Crush Fest Food & Wine Festival on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Crush Fest is a highlight of the harvest season, as the 197-acre family winery in Cleveland celebrates with a day-long festival that includes wine tastings, live music, food trucks, an artisan market and the Festival’s signature event – a traditional barefoot grape stomping.

Since its inception in 2010, Crush Fest has attracted more than 5,000 visitors of all ages each year.

Crush Fest attendees will have the chance to taste Yonah Mountain Vineyard’s wines, including several new releases. The music line-up will feature several regional and national artists, including hourly performances from the Crush Fest Drumline and the Atlanta Pipe Band.

Admission is $40 per person and includes access to all of the festivities as well as four 3-ounce wine tastings and a souvenir wine glass. General admission without the wine tastings is $25 per person, and children under 16 are admitted for free.

Tickets can be purchased now at www.yonahmountainvineyards.com, or on the day of the Festival for $45. Yonah Mountain Vineyards is at 1717 Ga. 255 South.