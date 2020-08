Subhead Walden, Baker named 2020 Citizens of the Year by Chamber

Business of the Year - Cleveland Academy

Chairmans Award - Chuck Edwards

Citizen of the Year - Judge Garrison Baker

Citizen of the Year- Sheriff Neal Walden

Civic Merit Award - David and Janet Jones with Hansel and Gretel

Entrepreneur of the Year - Ward Gann

Volunteer of the Year - Jesse Harkins

The White County Chamber of Commerce celebrated people and businesses making a difference in the community during its annual meeting and awards program on Aug. 19. Honorees included White County…