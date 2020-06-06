Early voting ends this week

Body

This week is the last week to vote early in the upcoming election. Early voting for countywide primary elections began May 18 will continue until Friday, June 5, during normal weekday business hours at the Voter Registrar’s Office.

Absentee ballots need to be returned to the Voter Registrar’s Office – not polling locations – by 7 p.m. on Election Day, June 9. However, if a voter who requested an absentee ballot decides they want to vote in person, they will need to bring the ballot with them so it can be canceled. The deadline to return absentee ballots for the city elections is also 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9.

Sample ballots can be found by visiting the My Voter Page on the Georgia Secretary of State’s website. Enter some voter information to view sample ballots, voting precinct and more.

Election Day is Tuesday, June 9, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and voting will take place at normal polling locations throughout the county.

Early voting will also run through June 5 at Cleveland City Hall during normal weekday business hours.

Due to space and social distancing guidelines, the number of people allowed inside City Hall at a given time will be limited.