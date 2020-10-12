Eighteenth rabies case confirmed in White County for 2020

Body

A rabid skunk in the Virgil Hunt Road area is the 18th confirmed rabies case in White County for 2020.

According to Sean Sullivan, White County Environmental Health Manager, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, a homeowner discovered that a skunk had entered the dog's pen early in the morning and was being chased by the dogs. The Department of Natural Resources was notified, and they took possession of the skunk and brought it to White County Environmental Health Department. The skunk was sent to the Georgia Public Health Lab in Decatur. The state lab shared confirmation of a positive rabies test on Friday, Oct. 9.

The dogs were up to date on their rabies vaccination, booster shots were given, they are required to undergo a 45-day, according to Environmental Health.

Positive alert signs have been posted in the area where the rabid skunk was located. Those who live in this area and have concerns of rabid animal exposure should contact White County Environmental Health at 706-348-7698 during normal business hours.

Animal owners are encouraged to vaccinate their domesticated pets for rabies. Please call a local veterinarian for an appointment.