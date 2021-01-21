Fasching fun coming to Helen

Body

It’s almost Mardi Gras, which means it’ll soon be Fasching time in Helen.

Kicking off the celebration will be the 5th Annual Helen Hüttengaudi Pub Crawl and Scavenger Hunt on Jan. 29-30 hosted by the Faschingsverein Helen group. Event participants will stop by any of the participating businesses, which can be found on the Faschingsverein Facebook page, and pick up their card.

After getting a card, participants make their way through town on a scavenger hunt to get the card punched at each business. No purchase is necessary at the businesses. There will also be clues to the hunt on the back of the card and participants need to find the answers and record them on the cards. Cards need to be turned in to Hofbrauhaus by 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30. The winner will be the person who has the most punches and correct answers to the scavenger hunt, and they will receive a 2-liter oak barrel. The winner will be announced during a Facebook live.

That next weekend, Saturday, Feb. 6, is the 10th Annual Sidewalk and River Parade. This gathering meets in the riverfront conference room at the Helendorf Hotel at noon for registration, before starting the parade at 1 p.m. Participants will make their way to different schnapps stops throughout town before heading to the river to tube, weather permitting. There are only 100 tubes available on a first-come, first-serve basis. While the tubing is free, there is a $10 cost to participate in the schnapps stops, and participants must be over 21 and have to show a valid identification.

Faschingsverein Helen member Sharon Hartis spoke at the Helen City Commission meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 19 and told commissioners about precautions the group is taking due to the coronavirus pandemic. After participants register, they will wait in the courtyard so they can spread out. During the parade, participants will be asked to wear masks and to stay six feet apart from others who are not in their group.

For more information, visit the Faschingsverein Helen Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FVHelen.