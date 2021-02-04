Fasching sidewalk and river parade Saturday in Helen

Body

The Fasching celebration will continue in Helen this Saturday, Feb. 6, with the 10th Annual Sidewalk and River Parade.

This gathering meets in the riverfront conference room at the Helendorf Hotel at noon for registration, before starting the parade at 1 p.m. Participants will make their way to different schnapps stops throughout town before heading to the river to tube, weather permitting. There are only 100 tubes available on a first-come, first-serve basis. While the tubing is free, there is a $10 cost to participate in the schnapps stops, and participants must be over 21 and have to show a valid identification.

Faschingsverein Helen member Sharon Hartis spoke at the Helen City Commission meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 19 and told commissioners about precautions the group is taking due to the coronavirus pandemic. After participants register, they will wait in the courtyard so they can spread out. During the parade, participants will be asked to wear masks and to stay 6 feet apart from others who are not in their group.

For more information, visit the Faschingsverein Helen Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FVHelen.