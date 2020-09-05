Fifteenth rabies cases confirmed in White County for 2020

Body

A rabid raccoon in the Walking Horse Lane area is the 15th confirmed rabies case in White County for 2020.

According to White County Environmental Health, on Tuesday, Sept. 1, a dog owner went outside when he heard some noise on his porch and discovered his dog fighting with a raccoon. The owner killed the raccoon and reported the incident to Environmental Health immediately. The raccoon was sent to the Georgia Public Health Lab in Decatur. The state lab shared confirmation of a positive rabies test on Thursday, Sept. 3.

The dog was up to date on its rabies vaccination and is required to undergo a 45 day observational quarantine and will have to get a rabies booster shot, according to Environmental Health. During the incident the homeowner may be been exposed and was told told to discuss the incident with his physician and follow his or her advice.

Positive alert signs have been posted in the area where the rabid fox was located. Those who live in this area and have concerns of rabid animal exposure should contact White County Environmental Health at 706-348-7698 during normal business hours.

Animal owners are encouraged to vaccinate their domesticated pets for rabies. Please call a local veterinarian for an appointment.