Fire services respond to multiple weekend calls

White County Fire Services were kept busy this past weekend with a variety of calls, including some for mountain rescues and a fire.

According to White County Public Safety Director David Murphy, on Friday, July 31, at approximately 5:45 p.m., units responded to Raven Cliffs Trailhead in regards to a mountain/wilderness rescue for a man with a possible leg fracture in need of medical assistance. The man was about a mile and a half up the trail.

"Firefighters with Helen City, County Station 3 and LACI fire brigade were dispatched along with EMS," Murphy said. "The patient was extricated and transported for treatment within approximately two hours."

Then on Sunday, Aug. 2, units from White County Fire Station 3 and EMS responded to a call about a man with an apparent leg injury in need of medical assistance at Yonah Mountain Trailhead. Emergency personnel made contact with the man, who was assisted from the trail, but did not require medical transport. The units were back in service within two hours, Murphy said.

On Sunday night, Aug. 2, personnel responded to a report at approximately 9:30 p.m. of a lightning strike and order of smoke at a residence on Hardwood Drive, Murphy said. Fire units from the Cleveland Fire Department and White County Units 4 and 2 responded. When fire personnel arrived, they checked the residence, but did not find a fire. The units returned to service.