Firefighters worked to save homes from Sunday fire

Firefighters worked hard on Sunday, March 7 to protect homes from a wildfire on Yonah Mountain.

According to White County Public Safety Director David Murphy, the fire was caused by a malfunctioning flew pipe at a residences.

“Units were summoned to 4092 Helen Hwy to a reported brush fire with exposures.” Murphy said. “Firefighters from White County, City of Cleveland, City of Helen, Lee Arrendale Fire Brigade and units from the Georgia and US Forestry Service responded to the incident.”

When firefighters arrived, they found a fire moving up the ridge from Helen Highway. This created a danger to homes along Yonah Mountain Road, Murphy said. Fire personnel set up at locations along Yonah Mountain to protect structures by using hand tools and handlines, in some cases. There were no injuries reported or structures damaged.

“Forestry units plowed a break around the fire and conducted back burns through the evening,” Murphy said. “Fire personnel remained on scene for approximately eight hours, and the fire consumed approximately 25 acres. A high fire danger statement had been issued earlier in the day by the National Weather Service.”