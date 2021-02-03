First rabies case confirmed in White County for 2021

Body

A rabid raccoon in the Donald Alexander Road area is the first confirmed rabies case in White County for 2021.

According to Sean Sullivan, White County Environmental Health Manager, on Tuesday, Jan. 26, homeowner found a dead raccoon on their driveway and against the garage door when they arrived home.

"After review of their security cameras, the dogs could be seen carrying the dead raccoon around," Sullivan said. "The homeowner was not able to determine if the dogs actually killed the raccoon or if they found it dead, but the Department of Public Health will always err on the side of safety."

Sullivan said the raccoon was sent to the Georgia Public Health Lab in Decatur. The state lab shared confirmation of a positive rabies test on Friday, Jan. 29.

The dogs are up to date on their rabies vaccination and are required to undergo a 45-day observational quarantine and will have to get a rabies booster shot, Sullivan said.

Positive alert signs have been posted in the area where the rabid raccoon was located. Those who live in this area and have concerns of rabid animal exposure should contact White County Environmental Health at 706-348-7698 during normal business hours.

Animal owners are encouraged to vaccinate their domesticated pets for rabies. Please call a local veterinarian for an appointment.