Fourteenth rabies case confirmed in White County for 2020

Body

A rabid raccoon in the Danny Palmer Road area is the 14th confirmed rabies case in White County for 2020.

According to White County Environmental Health Manager Sean Sullivan, on Friday, July 17, a dog owner was awakened by their dogs barking around 6:30 a.m. The owner went outside to see what was happening, and saw the dogs attacking a raccoon. The owner separated the animals and killed the raccoon. Environmental Health was notified and the raccoon was sent to the Georgia Public Health Lab in Decatur on Monday, July 20. The state lab shared confirmation of a positive rabies test on Wednesday, July 22.

"The dogs had a history of rabies vaccination and will be required to undergo a 45 day observational quarantine and get a rabies booster shot," Sullivan said.

Positive alert signs have been posted in the area where the rabid fox was located. Those who live in this area and have concerns of rabid animal exposure should contact White County Environmental Health at 706-348-7698 during normal business hours.

Animal owners are encouraged to vaccinate their domesticated pets for rabies. Please call a local veterinarian for an appointment.