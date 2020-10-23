Freudenberg-NOK’s community partnerships earn state economic development accolades

Body

Freudenberg-NOK Sealing Technologies’ commitment to community has been honored in the 2020 Georgia Emerging Automotive Recognition (GEAR) Awards.

The Georgia Department of Economic Development presented the Citizenship Award to the Cleveland plant during a videoconference event Oct. 14. Officials pointed to multiple initiatives Freudenberg-NOK’s culture team has put in place.

Some of the company’s involvement has included having its engineers assist students at White County Middle School’s Rocket Day event, donating funds for a school engineering program, teaming up with White County 4-H to plant trees, supporting the Turkey in a Box Thanksgiving meal program, as well as providing gear to aid first responders during the early stage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It really is evident through the work of your culture teams how much you value your employees, but also how much emphasis you placed on serving the local communities,” said Scott McMurray, deputy commissioner for global commerce at the Georgia Department Economic Development.

Several Freudenberg-NOK representatives were on hand for the virtual presentation. They credited company-wide support for giving back.

“We have a great group of employees here that put a focus on other people outside of our actual company, but also out in our community,” said Plant Manager Wyman Hare.

Building local partnerships for the betterment of others follows guiding principles of the Freudenberg Group, with financial support from the Freudenberg family, said Rhonda McLean, human resources manager for Transmission Driveline Lead Center Oil Seals, Americas.

“It really is a team effort. It comes from our leadership. It comes from our employees. The plant’s been here 31 years, and they’ve always been so philanthropic,” she said.

McLean also thanked the White County Chamber of Commerce for nominating the company for the award.

“Freudenberg is a fantastic corporate citizen in White County. It was such a pleasure to see them recognized for all of their contributions to our community,” Chamber President Beth Truelove told the White County News. “From their dedication to the White County School System as they develop a skilled workforce, to the quality of life that they enhance through support and beautification of our towns, they are the shining example of quality manufacturer that has found a home in White County.”

Freudenberg-NOK Sealing Technologies was one of five companies receiving GEAR Awards. Other honorees include: Supplier of the Year (employing 200-plus people) – Nifco KTW America in Toccoa, Supplier of the Year (employing 199 or fewer people) – Sangsin Technology America in McDonough, Transportation Equipment Manufacturer of the Yea – Kubota Manufacturing of America Corporation in Gainesville and Automotive Innovation Award – Panasonic Automotive Systems in Peachtree City.

“It’s a pleasure to celebrate each of our 2020 Georgia GEAR Award winners,” said state Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “The state’s automotive and mobility industries are major drivers of jobs and innovation, and I congratulate each of our winners on their resilience and thank them for their continued commitment to creating jobs and opportunities for Georgians.”