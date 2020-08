Body

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is investigating the death of an inmate at the White County Detention Center.

According to White County Sheriff's Office Captain Clay Hammond, on Friday, Aug. 7, GBI was requested to investigate the death of Mercedes Brackett, 28, from Gainesville, who was found deceased at approximately 8:30 a.m.

"There is no indication of any foul play, but the incident is still being investigated," Hammond said.

No other information was provided.