Georgia Arbor Day celebrated in Helen

The City of Helen celebrated Georgia Arbor Day on Friday, Feb. 19, by planting a Hillside Source Tree in the Marketplatz in Helen. According to the Georgia Forestry Commission, national Arbor Day is the third Friday in April, but Georgia Arbor day is observed on the third Friday in February because it is too warm in April to plant trees in Georgia. Pictured are Bart Bartlett, Skylar Day, Johnathan Morgan, George Chalvatzis, Chris Estaes, Jimmy Rogers, Jack Morgan, Jacob Westmoreland, Randy Webb, Brian Tate (Georgia Forestry Commission), Will Dale (Georgia Forestry Commission) and Helen Commissioner Jeff Ash.