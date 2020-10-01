Golden opportunities to give to United Way of White County

Body

The United Way of White County will host a pair of events to benefit its mission of directly funding more than a dozen not-for-profit organizations serving thousands of people in the community.

This Saturday’s “Bucket Day” is the first chance to help.

One of the United Way of White County’s major fundraising events, The Darrel Chaney Invitational celebrity golf tournament, was canceled this year amid complications from the COVID-19 pandemic.

To make up for the more than $60,000 the golf outing raises, the United Way of White County will host an auction from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, on the campus of the Sautee Nacoochee Center.

This auction will feature autographed sports memorabilia, as well as gift certificates, merchandise and prize packages from area businesses. Guests will have a chance to browse and bid through silent auctions, as well as a live auction scheduled for 5 p.m.

Donations are also welcomed the week prior to the auction during a United Way Bucket Day set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3. Volunteers will be at locations throughout the county with buckets to collect contributions of cash and checks made out to the United Way.

During this unprecedented time, the United Way of White County is relying the generosity of the community its serves. Your support is appreciated and will touch lives in a meaningful way.

For more information, visit www.unitedwaywhitecounty.org.