Habersham County man accused of stealing mail

A Habersham County man has been charged with stealing mail from multiple North Georgia counties, including White County.

Kristopher Beasley, 26, of Clarkesville, has been charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, marijuana - possess less than 1 oz, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, and two counts of theft by taking, according to the booking report from the White County Sheriff's Office. He was arrested by the Helen Police Department on Aug. 23.

According to White County Sheriff's Office Captain Clay Hammond, on Aug. 25, the Helen Police Department, WCSO and the Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant on Beasley's vehicle.

"Investigators collected large amounts of mail, from White and other surrounding counties, from the vehicle and additional warrants were obtained on Beasley for the theft of mail," Hammond said.

Additional information will be in the Sept. 3 issue of the White County News.