Helen to pave roads starting March 15

Body

The City of Helen is going to be working on Edelweiss Strasse and Chattahoochee Strasse next week.

According to a notice sent out by the city, Edelweiss Strasse (from South Main Street to Chattahoochee Strasse) and Chattahoochee Strasse (from Edelweiss Strasse to North Main Street) are going to be milled and resurfaced. The work is scheduled to begin Monday, March 15. The paving will begin once the milling is done. The work is expected to take four days, depending on the weather.

"Road work will be performed in sections," the notice said. "While work is being done, that portion of the road will have limited access or be closed. To avoid delays, please do not travel in this area, but use other routes when possible."

If there are any questions, call Helen City Hall at 706-878-2733, Monday - Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.