High fire danger conditions expected this afternoon

High fire danger conditions are expected this afternoon in White County due to low relative humidities.

According to White County Public Safety Director David Murphy, the National Weather Service issued a special weather statement saying that relative humidities of 25% or less can be expected for four or more hours this afternoon into the evening, with winds out of the NNW at 6 to 12 mph with gusts less than 20 mph. High fire danger conditions can be expected with dry fuels.



"Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors," Murphy said. "If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.

