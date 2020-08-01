July sees biggest monthly increase in COVID-19 cases

Body

White County has had 111 cases of COVID-19 confirmed this month alone through July 28, compared to the 157 total case reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health from March through June.

The increase to date in July has been the largest monthly jump here during the pandemic. State Public Health showed the county has 268 confirmed cases in its preliminary report Tuesday, July 28.

White County had its first confirmed COVID-19 case March 19 and finished the month with seven total. Based on the department’s data listed by symptom onset date, total cases rose by 73 in April, 29 in May, 48 in June before spiking with 111 so far this month.

The latest DPH report’s Symptom Onset Date data shows an increase of 30 new cases over the week from Monday, June 29, to Monday, July 6. The department’s preliminary reports show 42 cases confirmed from July 6 to July 13, 24 more from July 13 to July 20, and 18 from July 20 to July 27. (The report notes there can be a the lag in time between when the case was tested and/or reported and submitted to the DPH for reporting purposes.)

The county remained at five total deaths attributed to COVID-19 as of Tuesday’s report. Three deaths occurred in May, and one each in June and July.

Of the 253 confirmed cases included in DPH’s preliminary report Sunday, July 26, White County Emergency Management Agency reported 157 have recovered. The agency considers a patient to have recovered 21 days after a confirmed case report is provided to the county.

On July 21, Gov. Brian Kemp and state Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey asked Georgians to implement "Four Things for Four Weeks" initiatives to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Those steps include wearing a mask when out in public or when unable to keep distance inside, practicing physical distancing of 6 feet from those you don’t live with, washing hands for 20 seconds several times throughout the day with soap and warm water, and following the governor’s executive order and heeding the guidance provided by public health officials.

"If Georgians commit to wearing a mask, socially distancing, washing their hands regularly, and following the guidance in our Executive Order and from public health officials, we can make incredible progress in the fight against COVID-19,” Kemp said in a statement. “Together, we can protect our loved ones, revive our economy, and continue to take measured steps forward."