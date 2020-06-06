Ninth rabies case confirmed for White County in 2020

Body

A rabid raccoon in the area of Satterfield Road is the ninth confirmed rabies case in White County for 2020.

According to White County Environmental Health Manager Sean Sullivan, on Friday, May 29, the homeowner woke up in the middle of the night to the sounds of his dog whimpering and running around. When the homeowner went to see what was wrong, he discovered a raccoon chasing his dog around the yard. The raccoon was shot and the owner reported the incident the next morning. The raccoon was sent to the Georgia Public Health Lab in Decatur. The state lab shared confirmation of a positive rabies test on Wednesday, June 3.

The dog was up to date on its rabies vaccination, so the animal will undergo a 45-day observational quarantine.

Positive alert signs have been posted in the area where the rabid raccoon was located. Those who live in this area and have concerns of rabid animal exposure should contact White County Environmental Health at 706-348-7698 during normal business hours.

Animal owners are encouraged to vaccinate their domesticated pets for rabies. Please call a local veterinarian for an appointment.