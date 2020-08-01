No one injured in apartment fire

Body

There were no injuries reported in an apartment fire on Thursday, July 30.

According to Cleveland Fire Chief Ricky Pruitt, just after 6 p.m., the Cleveland Fire Department, with automatic aid, responded to an apartment fire at 896 Campbell Street. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming from a unit and discovered a fire in the dryer. The fire was quickly extinguished and the unit had smoke damage. There was no one home at the time.

Cleveland Fire Investigator Charlie Bryson was called to the scene, Pruitt said. An investigation determined that the fire started in the clothes dryer. Authorities spoke to the occupant by phone and were told the person put the clothes in the dryer and turned it on before leaving.