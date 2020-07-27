One fatality reported in one vehicle accident Monday

Body

A one-vehicle accident in White County claimed the life of a Gainesville man on Monday, July 27.

According to SFC Auston J. Allen with Georgia State Patrol Post 6, they were requested to assist the White County Sheriff's office with a fatal crash investigation that occurred at 7:22 a.m. on Skitts Mountain Road east of Mason Drive. Jake Chambers, 36, of Gainesville, was driving a 2000 Ford Mustang westbound on Skitts Mountain Road. Chambers began to negotiate a right curve, when the vehicle went across the road and off the left shoulder, according to Allen. The vehicle struck a ditch with its front end and began to overturn as it went down an embankment. The vehicle then vaulted over the front end and came to an uncontrolled rest upside down.

Chambers, who was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, was fatally injured. There will be no charged related to the crash, Allen said.