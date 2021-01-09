One injured in accidental shooting at Freedom Park

Body

A man was injured after accidentally shooting himself in the leg at Freedom Park on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

According to Cleveland Police Department Lt. Donna Sims, at 3:35 p.m., officers were dispatched to the park in reference to a male who had been shot in the leg. The man was working inside the park when he accidentally shot himself. The wound was to the upper thigh area.

Officers spoke to several witnesses, and it was determined that the shooting was accidental, Sims said. The incident is under investigation. No other details have been provided at this time.