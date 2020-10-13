One person dies at Yonah Mountain

Body

One person has died after an incident at Yonah Mountain on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

According to White County Public Safety Director David Murphy, authorities responded to Yonah Mountain Trailhead at approximately 10:30 a.m. where a female hiker had fallen from the rock face. The deceased hiker's identity has not yet been released.

Murphy added that units from White County, Helen Fire, DNR and Lee Airedale are on-scene and a recovery is underway.

No other information is available at this time.