One person fatally injured in Monday crash

One person was killed, and another was injured, in a three-vehicle crash on Monday, March 8, near Jacky Jones Ford.

According to Cpl. B.D. Taylor with Georgia State Patrol Post 6 in Gainesville, 91-year-old Henry Lovell, of Clarkesville, was in a 2010 Ford Focus, and 88-year-old Peggy Lovell of Clarkesville was in a 1997 Ford Thunderbird, and both were heading east out of Jacky Jones Ford Dealership.

The Focus stopped to wait for traffic to clear on U.S. 129 when the front of the Thunderbird hit the rear of the Focus, Taylor said. This caused the Focus to across the road, where the vehicle came to a stop in the right turn lane. The Thunderbird went out into the road, where it entered into the path of a 2007 Freightliner CMV driven by 51-year-old Doyle Simmons of Cleveland.

Peggy Lovell was fatally injured in the wreck, Taylor said. Henry Lovell was transported with minor injury to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville. Doyle, along with his passenger, 33-year-old Bradley Barron of Cumming, were not injured.

There are no charges pending, Taylor said.