Partin Road home damaged in fire

A residence on Partin Road in Cleveland was damaged in a fire on Friday, Jan. 29.

According to White County Public Safety Director David Murphy, a call about the residential fire came in at 12:37 p.m. Fire fighters with White County Fire Services from stations 2,4 and 5 responded, along with the Cleveland Fire Department.

"Upon arrival of first unit, found a two-story approximately 2000 square foot wood frame structure 30% involved," Murphy said.

Firefighters worked quickly and were able to contain the fire to one room, Murphy said. There was heat and smoke damage to the rest of the residence. The Red Cross was called to help the three adults and four children who lived at the home. They were away at the time of the fire and there were no injuries reported. The White County CERT team also responded to the scene.

Murphy added that the fire remains under investigation.