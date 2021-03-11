Photo contest set for Lake Living magazine

Body

Do you have a fantastic photo of one of Northeast Georgia’s beautiful lakes?

Lake Living is now accepting submissions for photography that could be featured on the cover of the magazine’s spring 2021 edition.

Lake Living is a full-color guide to Northeast Georgia’s lakes region.

Regional Publisher Alan NeSmith invites local photographers to submit their photographic representations the region’s lakes. Suggested subjects could include points of interest, natural features or scenic views. Photographs which include people enjoying the lakes will be given additional consideration.

The magazine publishes the week of April 26 and will be distributed at visitor centers, chambers of commerce and retail outlets throughout the region during fall and winter.

The winner of the cover contest will receive $100.

Criteria for entering:

• Photographer must live in Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hall, Hart, Lumpkin, Rabun, Stephens, Towns, Union or White counties;

• Photograph must be taken at a lake in Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hall, Hart, Lumpkin, Rabun, Stephens, Towns, Union or White counties;

• Photographer can submit up to five images;

• Photographer should submit a vertical image;

• Image should be of spring or summer scenery;

• Photographs must be high resolution;

• Photographer should leave room at the top of the image for the magazine logo;

• Photography must not include a commercial entity;

• Submission of a photo gives Community Newspapers Inc. the right to publish the photo in Lake Living magazine;

• Each entry should include the photographer’s name and county of residence, where and when the photo was taken, and the names of any people in the photo, if possible.

The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. Friday, April 9.

Qualifying images should be submitted via email to specialpublications@cninewspapers.com.

For more information, call NeSmith at 706-778-4215.