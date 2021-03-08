Public Health District says more COVID-19 appointments at health departments

Body

District 2 Public Health announced Monday that more COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available at its 13 county health departments, which includes White County.

“Recent shipments have given us enough vaccine to open up more appointments for residents,” said Alan Satterfield, Director of Nursing. “We hope that residents who are eligible to be vaccinated will take this opportunity to make an appointment.”

Eligible residents can make appointments by calling 1-888-426-5073, visiting www.phdistrict2.org or by calling their local health department. (706-865-2191 for White County.)

More information about COVID-19 vaccines and those eligible to receive them in Georgia is available at dph.georgia.gov. On March 8, eligibility was expanded to include pre-k through Grade 12 educators and staff of public and private schools, adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities and their caregivers, and parents of children with complex medical conditions. Those already able to receive the vaccines included healthcare workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, adults age 65 and over and their caregivers, as well as law enforcement, firefighters and first responders.

Other local vaccine providers (call or go online to check appointment availability):

• MedLink Georgia (White County) – Call 706-521-3113

• Cleveland Drug Company – Call 706-219-2626.

• Ingles Pharmacy – Online vaccine registration available here.

• Northeast Georgia Health System / Northeast Georgia Physicians Group – Visit this website or call 678-989-5005 with vaccine questions.

• Habersham Medical Center – Call 1-855-990-HELP (4357), Option 2, to schedule an appointment. Updates will be posted to its Facebook page.

• GEMA/HS Mass Vaccination Site in Clarkesville – Register online at MyVaccineGeorgia.com. Vaccines are administered by appointment only at the Habersham County Fairgrounds (4235 Toccoa Highway) in Clarkesville.