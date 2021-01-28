Public input sought on school calendars

Body

The White County School System will seek input on proposed 2022-2023 school calendar options.

Superintendent Dr. Laurie Burkett told school board members at their Jan. 26 meeting that they plan two years out to give parents an opportunity to plan. She said, with the school board’s approval, the calendar options will be published for public input before a final decision is made.

“Then we’ll bring back to you all of the data from the survey that we put out,” Burkett said. “Remember, we put the calendar out to the community to vote, and we always get great response, and we put it out to all of our staff and educators.”

Option 1 has pre-planning for teachers starting on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, and students starting on Friday, Aug. 5. There is a fall break for students from Oct. 7-11, and a winter break from Feb. 17-21. Thanksgiving break is Nov. 21-25. For Christmas break, teachers would return on Monday, Jan. 2, and students would return on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Spring break is scheduled for April 3-7. The last day of school for students would be Friday, May 26, and Wednesday, May 31, for teachers.

In Option 2, the school start date, Thanksgiving, Christmas, spring break, and last day of school are all the same as option one. The two main differences are that in this option there is not an extended fall break, only a planning day on Friday, Oct. 7. However, with this option, there is an extended winter break from Feb. 20-24, 2023.

The online survey can be found at white.k12.ga.us this Friday.