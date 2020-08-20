Rescue Re-Tail store set to aid animals

Body

A new thrift store in White County is all about the animals.

Rescue Re-Tail, which benefits the Charles Smithgall Humane Society, opened Thursday, Aug. 13. The store emerged after the organization was unable to hold its yearly yard sale fundraiser because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“With the virus, we didn’t do [the sale] and then people still had things they would save to donate and then the building owner offered us a spot to see how it would go because we couldn’t do our yard sale and then maybe we could just do something all year long,” said store manager Debbie Spitzer. “So every dime here goes back to the shelter.”

Spitzer said they not only had people donate goods for the store, but some donated shelves for them to use.

“We’re trying to give people a good deal, but still not give things away,” she said. “We’ve been hit with a lot of expenses, animals, heartworms, when you get three or four of those dogs in during COVID season, it gets expensive.”

Due to limited storage space, Spitzer asked that anyone wanting to donate call the store at 706-725-0671 or e-mail smithghallhumanesociety@windstream.net, especially if they’re donating furniture. The store welcomes any kind of gift, whether it’s good to be sold or monetary, and volunteers are also invited to help at the store.

The store is currently open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., but those hours could be extended, Spitzer said.

Rescue Re-Tail is at 2504 U.S. 129 S. in Cleveland (next to the Corner Grill). For more information or to make a donation, call 706-725-0671. The store can also be found on Facebook under Smithgall Rescue Re-Tail Thrift Store.