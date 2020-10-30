Rubber ducks race for Family Promise

Mike Dixon reaches for one of the 2,400 rubber ducks released into the Chattahoochee River during the event. (Photo/Stephanie Hill)

Shown at the first place presentation, from left, are Paul’s Margarita Deck and event sponsor Ron “RT” Turner, winners Barry and Cindy Jordan with their children, and FPWH Director Martie Brooks. (Submitted photos)

Shown at the last place presentation, from left, are Lavonne Philips, Turner, Pamela Sanderson, Debbie Ryals and Brooks FPWH Director.

The Chattahoochee River was lined with people on Saturday, Oct. 24. But they weren’t watching tubers. Instead, they were watching 2,400 ducks race down the river as part of the Great Helen Duck Race…