School bus involved in minor accident Thursday

A White County school bus was involved in a mini accident at approximately 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19, at U.S. 115 and Campbell Street.

According to White County School System Superintendent Scott Justus, there were 28 students on the bus and on injuries in either vehicle.

"The students were placed on another bus or in some cases parents picked them up at the scene," Justus said. "All parents/guardians have been or are being notified at the time of this notification."

No additional details have been provided.