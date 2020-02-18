State Rep. Terry Rogers says he will not seek re-election

Body

State Rep. Terry Rogers (R-Clarkesville), who represents White County in House District 10, announced Monday morning he would not seek re-election this year.

In a prepared statement, Rogers said it had been an “honor and privilege to represent the people of Habersham and White County in the Georgia House of Representatives.”

“… the time has now come for me to step away and go in a different direction. After much prayer and many talks with family and friends, I have decided not to seek reelection this year. This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever made, but in my heart I know it is the right one,” he said.

Rogers won the seat in a 2011 special election. His current term is set to end in January 2021.

