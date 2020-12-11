Sutton honored by Cleveland for 20 years of city council service

Subhead

Longtime Cleveland city councilwoman Annie Sutton was honored during a Dec. 7 reception, including by a proclamation presented by Mayor Josh Turner. (Photo/Stephanie Hill)

Annie Sutton thanks all the people who came to see her recognized by the City of Cleveland on Monday, Dec. 7. (Photos/Stephanie Hill)

Annie Sutton took a moment with Cleveland Municipal Clerk Connie Tracas after she was honored by the City of Cleveland.

The City of Cleveland honored former mayor pro tem and councilwoman Annie Sutton for her 20 years of service to the city at a special meeting and reception on Monday, Dec. 7. Mayor Josh Turner read…