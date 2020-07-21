Thirteenth rabies case confirmed in White County for 2020

Body

A rabid fox in the Hulsey Road area is the 13th confirmed rabies case in White County for 2020.

According to White County Environmental Health Manager Sean Sullivan, on Wednesday, July 15, the victim was walking her dog when a fox appeared. The fox sniffed the dog and the owner hit the fox with the leash. The fox then jumped up and bit the woman.

The fox was killed and Environmental Health was notified. The fox was sent to the Georgia Public Health Lab in Decatur. The state lab shared confirmation of a positive rabies test on Friday, July 17. The people involved were told to talk to their physicians about the incident and follow their advice.

Positive alert signs have been posted in the area where the rabid fox was located. Those who live in this area and have concerns of rabid animal exposure should contact White County Environmental Health at 706-348-7698 during normal business hours.

Animal owners are encouraged to vaccinate their domesticated pets for rabies. Please call a local veterinarian for an appointment.