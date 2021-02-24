Three arrested after four-month drug investigation

Body

Three people have been arrested following a four-month drug investigation.

According to a press release from the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office, on Tuesday, Feb. 23, a search warrant was executed at 7058 Britt Gailey Rd, Clermont, GA following the months long investigation. During the search, authorities sized approximately three pounds of methamphetamine and nine firearms

"The methamphetamine seized possessed a street value of $21,000 dollars," the release said. "During the investigation it was determined that this drug organization was supplying illegal drugs to a large area in Northeast Georgia."

Those who were arrested include: Stacey Callaway Oliver, 41, of Clermont, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Rosa Estrada, 34, of Gainesville, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Wesley Oliver, 55, of Clermont, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

"This investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are expected," the release said.

ARDEO was assisted by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, the White County Sheriff’s Office and the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office.