Three young men recognized for life saving efforts

White County Fire Services recognized three young men on Friday, Aug. 28, for the life-saving roles they played in helping an injured man.

According to White County Public Safety Director David Murphy, a man was injured while cutting a tree on May 30, 2020 in northern White County. The three young men, Jack Bandy, Daniel Green, and Ben Bandy, were swimming and heard a chainsaw idling for longer than it should have been, Murphy said. The three went to see what was going on and found that the man had been hit in the head with the top of a tree. One of them ran up a hill to get phone service so he could call 911, one ran to the end of the road to guide emergency personnel and one stayed with the victim. Authorities from White County Fire Services, Helen Fire Department, White County EMS and Life-Flight responded to Covered Bridge Road.

“These young men's quick action helped with the speedy response of First Responders, due to the subject being alone in a rural area of the county,” said Seth Weaver, chief of White County Fire Services.

The three young men received a certificate of appreciation from White County Public Safety for their life-saving efforts, Murphy said.