Top songwriters to perform at Helen festival this weekend

The 3rd Annual Alpine Helen Songwriters Festival this weekend will feature performances from talents that have had a hand in Grammy-winning hits and who have played for some of the biggest names in music.

The event, set for March 19-20, will feature 10 songwriters performing throughout the city at Cowboys & Angels, The Hofbrauhaus and in the bandshell in the marketplatz, said Jerry Brown, executive director of the Alpine Helen/White County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

“The songwriters, most are from Nashville and from Georgia and have had songs that have been Grammy winners, and have songs that they’ve heard on the radio from top musicians,” Brown said.

On Friday, March 19, performances will be from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m., and on Saturday, March 20, performances will be from noon until 10 p.m., Brown said. He also encouraged everyone to come out and learn the stories behind their songs.

The songwriters include Dave Gibson, Will Nance, Trey Teem, Greg Cowe, Mark Sherrill, Pete Sallis, Angela Marie, Chancie Neal, Emma Zinck and Becky Hobbs.

Gibson is part of the Gibson/Miller Band, which has won an Academy of Country music award. He’s written six number-one songs, including Jukebox In My Mind by Alabama. Gibson has worked with Steve Warnier, Joe Diffie, Tanya Tucker, Alabama and more.

Nance is an award-winning writer who has worked for Brad Paisley, George Strait, The Oak Ridge Boys, and more.

Teem is two-time winner of the Nash Next Middle Georgia Competition, and currently lives in Nashville.

Crowe is an award-winning songwriter who has worked with Montgomery Gentry, Sammy Kershaw, Adam Gregory, Will Hoge, Trace Adkins, and more.

Sherrill has been a songwriter for over 30 years, and has worked with George Jones, Johnny Cash, Kenny Rogers, Willie Nelson, Blake Shelton, and more. He was the recipient of the achievement award from the Nashville Songwriters Association International in 2002 for Ole Red, which was co-written with Don Goodman and James Bohon.

Sallis is a Grammy nominated songwriter who currently writes for Shakes Spear Music. He’s written songs for Betty Who, David Archuleta, and American Idol Winner Phillip Phillips, along with artists in several other genres.

Marie is a songwriter/singer whose sound is a blend of pop, rock, and R&B with a country twist. She has released two EP albums and his working on a new project.

Neal is a platinum selling songwriter. She met Luke Bryan at 13, and ended up opening for him for seven years on multiple tours. She’s also opened for Chris Janson, Jake Owen, Florida Georgia Line, and more.

Zinck is a singer/songwriter who has collaborated with Anthony Smith, Jason Duke, Mark Nesler, Mark McGuinn, and more.

Hobbs is a singer/songwriter and pianist. She has seven studio albums and has had several singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. She has written for Helen Reddy, Georgia Jones, Loretta Lynn, and more.

Brown added that there are plans to have four food vendors in the marketplatz, which will allow restaurants to offer food and beverages to guests as they enjoy the music.

For more information, visit helenga.org or call 706-878-2181.