Twelfth rabies case confirmed in White County for 2020

A rabid fox in the Mountain Lakes area is the 12th confirmed rabies case in White County for 2020.

According to White County Environmental Health Manager Sean Sullivan, on Monday, July 6, a victim got out of her vehicle and approached a residence. He said a fox came out from under the handicap ramp and lunged at the victim as she tried to back away.

"The fox latched onto the victims pantleg and would not let go," Sullivan said. "Several men nearby heard the yells and came to help. The fox was still locked onto the pantleg and one of the men was able to put his boot on the fox’s neck and get it to release the pant leg."

The fox was killed and Environmental Health was notified. The fox was sent to the Georgia Public Health Lab in Decatur. The state lab shared confirmation of a positive rabies test on Wednesday, July 8. The people involved were told to talk to their physicians about the incident and follow their advice.

Positive alert signs have been posted in the area where the rabid fox was located. Those who live in this area and have concerns of rabid animal exposure should contact White County Environmental Health at 706-348-7698 during normal business hours.

Animal owners are encouraged to vaccinate their domesticated pets for rabies. Please call a local veterinarian for an appointment.