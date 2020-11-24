Two children seriously injured in head-on collision Sunday

Body

Two children were flown by air ambulance following a two-vehicle wreck on Sunday, Nov. 22.

The collision happened around 2:40 p.m. on U.S. 129 south of Brett Road, just north of White County High School, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Samantha Wade, 26, of Cleveland, was driving a 1997 Toyota Rav4 south on U.S. 129. The Rav4 crossed the centerline and hit a 2011 Ford Edge head-on, GSP said. The Edge was being driven by Gerrit Moot, 50, Blairsville.

There were three passengers in the Rav4, including Casie Sidel, 29, Serenity Butler, 6, and Shiloh Hernandez, 4, all of Cleveland. Butler was flown to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta with critical injuries, and Hernandez was flown to the same hospital with serious injuries, GSP said. Wade, Sidel and Moot were all taken with serious injuries to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.

Charges are pending against Wade, though GSP said drugs and alcohol are not suspected to have played a factor in the collision.