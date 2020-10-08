Two injured in Wednesday accident, charges pending

Body

Charges are pending in a two-vehicle wreck involving a motorcycle and car on Wednesday, Oct. 7, and injuring two people.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, the wreck happened around 7:30 p.m. at Ga. 115 and Town Creek Road. Hayden Cooper Walters, 20, of Cleveland, was driving a 2007 Toyota Scion east on Town Creek Road, while Robert Lee Martin, 43, of Dahlonega, and Shelly L. Doolittle Martin, 39, of Dahlonega, were on a 2020 Harley Davidson heading south on Ga. 115.

The Scion failed to stop at the stop sign at Ga. 115 and Town Creek, and struck the Harley Davidson on the right side, GSP said. Both motorcycles riders were reported as being seriously injured in the accident.

The GSP Troop B SCRT assisted in the accident investigation.