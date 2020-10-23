Veterans, we want you

Body

The White County News plans to honor local veterans and current Armed Forces service members in a special salute to be published Thursday, Nov. 5.

You are invited to submit a photo of a White County veteran to be included in this special edition.

VETERAN DETAILS

•There is no charge to submit a veteran listing.

• Information should be for a living veteran or an active member of the U.S. military who is from White County.

• NOTE: For veteran listings published in previous years, please contact us to verify the same should be used again this year.

• Send the information to design@whitecountynews.net or to our office at 13 E. Jarrard Street, Cleveland, GA 30528

The submission deadline is 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29. A form to fill out can be found in the current issue of the White County News.