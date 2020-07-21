WCHS releases graduation information

Body

With a traditional graduation set for Saturday, July 25, White County High School has released the following information for graduates, family members and guests.

Graduates need to wear their caps, gown and tassel. They can wear other regalia if they would like, but it’s not required. Students must arrive at the high school and be in the main gym by 8 a.m. Only graduates will be allowed in the gym, no family members or guests. Students are asked to maintain social distancing from others throughout the event. While face coverings are not required, they are encourages. All staff members will be wearing face coverings. The students will be escorted into and out of the stadium. There will be no gathering on the field before or after graduation, and parents can meet their graduate in the parking lot.

Graduates will receive six tickets and all family members or guests must have a ticket to enter. The tickets can be picked up at the high school front office starting Tuesday, July 21 – Thursday, July 23, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The stadium gates will open at 8 a.m., and attendees are asked to sit only with their group/family in one of the designated sections. Handicap parking will be available on the top row of the lot, and only vehicles with a handicap tag will be allowed to park there. For the event, handicapped seating will be available in top/back row at the stadium.

While face coverings are not required, everyone is encouraged to wear one. There will be restrooms available in the stadium. Because the weather is expected to be hot, everyone is encouraged to bring water to stay hydrated.

Graduation will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, at White County High School.